Storms return Sunday Night. A drier start to week..

The combination of very warm temperatures, high humidity and an upper level disturbance brought numerous showers and thundery downpours to the area on Saturday. The rainfall was welcomed considering it had been a full week since since the region had seen appreciable moisture. While the precipitation was highly localized, a few locations picked up greater than two inches.

These showers looks to fade away overnight. However, as a cold front approaches the area Sunday night, another round of storms is expected.

These storms will be accompanied by better upper level winds and could become strong or possibly severe as the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central and Western Kentucky in a Slight Risk for severe storms. Further west, an Enhanced risk has been posted for parts of the Plains.

Behind this front, humidity looks to drop off nicely to start the workweek, before steamy sauna-like conditions resume for the second half of the week ahead with more healthy storm chances.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated pm shower possible. Storms likely overnight. High 85°

MONDAY: Becoming sunny and less humid. High 75°

TUESDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High 80°

WEDNESDAY: Storms becoming likely. High 72°

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell