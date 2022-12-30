I’m back in the saddle after a few days off to spend with my daughters and family during the Christmas holiday and despite growing up here in Lexington and forecasting the weather (officially) for a quarter century, it never ceases to amaze me the fluctuations in weather over short periods of time. One week ago I sat here typing with temperatures around 0 degrees and wind chills around -20, and today it was in the upper 60s with record setting highs! Gotta love Kentucky weather…and it was definitely a beautiful start to the final Friday of 2022.

Rolling into New Years Eve. a frontal boundary along with a wave of low pressure to our south will increase our chances for a soaking rain to close out this year. It does appear the bulk of the rain will fall late Saturday morning and into the afternoon with the chances really ramping down as folks head out to ring in the new year in the evening. After highs in the mid to upper 50s, expect temperatures to be dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s toward Midnight, which isn’t bas considering the time of year.

Of course Kentucky takes on Iowa in The Music City Bowl in Nashville at Noon on Saturday (which you can see right here on ABC36) and the weather is looking more promising there. It looks a bit wet for tailgating in the morning but a lot of the data suggests the rain may be east of Nashville by kickoff and I wouldn’t be shocked to see some sun peak out as the game wears on with highs in the upper 50s! Not bad at all considering there have been some cold bowl games in Nashville in years past.

2023 looks to kick off in style with very spring-like temperatures as highs climb back into the 60s beginning New Years Day! This will be our best day of the holiday weekend as a significant storm system will be approaching from the west early next week. This will be a trade off with highs into the upper 60s but also the chances for a few strong storms into next Tuesday. That’s something we’ll keep an eye on.

Everyone have a safe and Happy New Year! Go Cats!…Chief Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild, Showers return. Lows in the low-50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Occasional rain, ending late. Highs in the mid-50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Slow clearing and cooler. Lows in the low-40s.