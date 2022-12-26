Small amounts of snow on the way for Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — More snow is on the way for Kentucky, but light accumulations this time.

ABC 36 Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet says most of the state will see trace amounts of snow to half an inch, while areas in Western Kentucky may see up to one inch of snow.

Temperatures will also still stay below freezing in most areas.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning to keep up with safe driving.

Here are some safe driving tips from the KYTC:

Pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road

Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly

When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly

Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays

Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder

Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating

KYTC crews reported Monday at 5 a.m. to begin plowing and treating roads.