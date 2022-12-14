What should I have in an emergency kit?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amid heavy rain and winter weather being right around the corner, agencies like the Lexington-Fayette County Division of Emergency Management are warning that now is the time to prepare your emergency kits.

There are several kits that the DEM says you should get together: financial, home, pet, vehicle and a standard emergency kit.

Below is each kit and what’s recommended to be inside:

Financial Emergency Kit

Download banking and bill pay apps to your mobile or tablet devices

Make copies of important documents such as legal agreements, deeds, insurance policies, marriage licenses, birth certificates and prescriptions and put copies in your emergency kit. Take pictures of the documents with your phone. Store copies of your documents in a secure online library

Take photographs or videos of rooms in your home with valuable belongings. You can also take photos of important documents you are unable to take with you during an emergency

If you don’t have an original document, contact the company or organization to get a copy. Often, requesting these documents take time, so the sooner the better. Remember to add these documents to your kit when you get them

Always have cash on hand, preferably $1 and $5 because in emergencies some places may not be able to give exact change. The amount of money you need is based on your needs. But plan to have cash for food, gas, hotel rooms and things you use every day

Vehicle Emergency Kit

Flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries

Work gloves

Safety glasses

Jumper cables

Jack, jack handle, lug wrench and spare tire

Air compressor

Recovery strap

Cell phone charger

Road flares

Chemical light sticks

Emergency reflectors or LED beacons

Fluorescent flag

Whistle

First aid kit

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

Spare socks and underwear

Blanket, sleeping bag or survival blanket

Paper towels, toilet paper and personal hygiene supplies Winter Additions: Windshield scraper Collapsible snow shovel Base layer clothing Cat litter – alternatives include sand and road salt



Home Emergency Kit

NOAA weather radio

Portable AM/FM radio

Smartphone

Emergency charging for personal electronics

Whistle

Fire extinguishers – one for the kitchen, plus one for each other room (garage, workshop, den with fireplace) where flammable materials are stored

Adjustable wrench or gas shut-off tool

Work gloves

Safety glasses

Sturdy shoes or boots

Chlorine bleach

Flashlights

Headlamps

Chemlights

Glow bracelets

Bottled water – at least one gallon per household member per day. Don’t forget to include pets

Food

Hand-cranked can opener

First aid kit

Medication

Copies of prescriptions

Pre-moistened wipes or towelettes and other personal hygiene products

Spare glasses or contact lenses

Extra blankets or sleeping bags

Space blankets

Space heater and fuel

Plastic sheeting, duct tape, scissors and towels Records Fire- and water-resistant lockbox Copies of insurance policies Passports, Social Security cards and other personal identification Wills, medical powers of attorney and other legal documents Titles to house, vehicle and other titled property Photos or videos of household contents List of serial numbers for firearms, electronics and other serialized items



Pet Emergency Kit

Pet first aid kit

Food and treats – rotated periodically to ensure they stay fresh

Bottled water – also rotated periodically

Hand-cranked can opener, if you use canned food without easy-open lids

Food and water bowls

Medication

Crate, carrier, or cage

Collar and leash

Blanket or bedding

Toys and other comfort items

Grooming items

Litterbox, litter, and scoop

Trash bags, paper towels, and other cleanup supplies

Vaccination and medical records, including any prescription information

Current photos of your pets for identification/reunification

Written care and feeding instructions

Standard Emergency Kit