What should I have in an emergency kit?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amid heavy rain and winter weather being right around the corner, agencies like the Lexington-Fayette County Division of Emergency Management are warning that now is the time to prepare your emergency kits.
There are several kits that the DEM says you should get together: financial, home, pet, vehicle and a standard emergency kit.
Below is each kit and what’s recommended to be inside:
Financial Emergency Kit
- Download banking and bill pay apps to your mobile or tablet devices
- Make copies of important documents such as legal agreements, deeds, insurance policies, marriage licenses, birth certificates and prescriptions and put copies in your emergency kit. Take pictures of the documents with your phone. Store copies of your documents in a secure online library
- Take photographs or videos of rooms in your home with valuable belongings. You can also take photos of important documents you are unable to take with you during an emergency
- If you don’t have an original document, contact the company or organization to get a copy. Often, requesting these documents take time, so the sooner the better. Remember to add these documents to your kit when you get them
- Always have cash on hand, preferably $1 and $5 because in emergencies some places may not be able to give exact change. The amount of money you need is based on your needs. But plan to have cash for food, gas, hotel rooms and things you use every day
Vehicle Emergency Kit
- Flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries
- Work gloves
- Safety glasses
- Jumper cables
- Jack, jack handle, lug wrench and spare tire
- Air compressor
- Recovery strap
- Cell phone charger
- Road flares
- Chemical light sticks
- Emergency reflectors or LED beacons
- Fluorescent flag
- Whistle
- First aid kit
- Bottled water
- Non-perishable food
- Spare socks and underwear
- Blanket, sleeping bag or survival blanket
- Paper towels, toilet paper and personal hygiene supplies
- Winter Additions:
- Windshield scraper
- Collapsible snow shovel
- Base layer clothing
- Cat litter – alternatives include sand and road salt
Home Emergency Kit
- NOAA weather radio
- Portable AM/FM radio
- Smartphone
- Emergency charging for personal electronics
- Whistle
- Fire extinguishers – one for the kitchen, plus one for each other room (garage, workshop, den with fireplace) where flammable materials are stored
- Adjustable wrench or gas shut-off tool
- Work gloves
- Safety glasses
- Sturdy shoes or boots
- Chlorine bleach
- Flashlights
- Headlamps
- Chemlights
- Glow bracelets
- Bottled water – at least one gallon per household member per day. Don’t forget to include pets
- Food
- Hand-cranked can opener
- First aid kit
- Medication
- Copies of prescriptions
- Pre-moistened wipes or towelettes and other personal hygiene products
- Spare glasses or contact lenses
- Extra blankets or sleeping bags
- Space blankets
- Space heater and fuel
- Plastic sheeting, duct tape, scissors and towels
- Records
- Fire- and water-resistant lockbox
- Copies of insurance policies
- Passports, Social Security cards and other personal identification
- Wills, medical powers of attorney and other legal documents
- Titles to house, vehicle and other titled property
- Photos or videos of household contents
- List of serial numbers for firearms, electronics and other serialized items
Pet Emergency Kit
- Pet first aid kit
- Food and treats – rotated periodically to ensure they stay fresh
- Bottled water – also rotated periodically
- Hand-cranked can opener, if you use canned food without easy-open lids
- Food and water bowls
- Medication
- Crate, carrier, or cage
- Collar and leash
- Blanket or bedding
- Toys and other comfort items
- Grooming items
- Litterbox, litter, and scoop
- Trash bags, paper towels, and other cleanup supplies
- Vaccination and medical records, including any prescription information
- Current photos of your pets for identification/reunification
- Written care and feeding instructions
Standard Emergency Kit
- Water in sealed containers
- Food you can prepare without electricity
- First aid kit
- Spare medications, both prescription and over-the-counter
- Emergency radio – preferably one that runs off batteries and/or a hand crank, and that receives AM, FM and NOAA weather radio channels
- Flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries
- Reserve cash