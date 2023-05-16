Severe Storm Threat for Election Day

Strong-to-severe storms are possible for your Election Day. Southeastern Kentucky is now included in a Level 3/5 Severe Risk for today. All forms of severe weather will be possible, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. The timing of this will be from Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours.

The severe weather threat increases into southern and southeastern Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has included southeast Kentucky in a 30% risk of damaging wind gusts. Isolated large hail will be possible in the strongest storms. The tornado threat is low, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and early evening. Localized heavy rain could also pose a flash flooding potential in low-lying and flood prone areas.

The main timeframe of the severe weather will be from the early afternoon through the evening hours. There will be a round of showers and storms during the lunchtime hours but this will have a lower severe weather threat than the later afternoon and early evening hours. The storms rolling through during the afternoon and evening will be moving fast. Though this could lower the flooding threat, this fast storm motion could increase the rotation within the storms.

Conditions will clear up quickly late this evening into the overnight. This will give way to a few areas of fog, especially in the eastern Kentucky valleys. Beautiful conditions settle in after the fog fades Wednesday morning. We stay dry and mostly sunny through Thursday. Our next system will be moving in late Friday into early Saturday. This will be a cold front that will bring us some rain and a few storms. It will also drop our temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s for the weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Strong-to-severe storms. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Storms early, clearing late. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s.