Scattered t-storms Sunday; heavy rain with a flooding threat next week

After heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon, calm weather has returned to central and eastern Kentucky with only a few isolated showers overnight.

We can expect the weather on Sunday to be similar to Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. There is a flooding threat for any slow-moving storms. A Flood Watch is in effect for Eastern Kentucky through Sunday night.

On and off showers and storms are likely Monday before a pattern change arrives. A cold front will move in and bring the threat of widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong, and the flooding threat may be enhanced.

Once that front clears the region, the end of next week looks dry and comfortable.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms, some heavy rain possible. Highs in upper 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.