Rain chances set to increase in time for the new year

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Thursday evening everyone, temperatures hit the low 60s today across the entire area as we flipped the pattern from the brutal cold and snow. Lows tonight only drop into the upper 40s with clouds increasing. I can’t rule out a stray rain shower. Temperatures on Friday hit the low to mid 60s once again with more clouds than sun. Winds will be very gusty through Friday with gust 25-30mph.

Rain will be likely Saturday so have the rain gear handy for any New Years Eve plans you have. It won’t rain all day, but you’ll want to be prepared for rain at any time. I know a lot of the BBN is headed to Nashville for the Music City Bowl and unfortunately it will be just as rainy down there so take the rain gear down there with you as well.

Once past Saturday our attention turns to Tuesday – Wednesday for the potential of heavy rain and strong storms. We are still several days away from this so details will change as we become more clear on them. Just know we could be talking about strong storms across a good chunk of Kentucky. Heavy rain looks certain and models are spitting out 1″-3″.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue to thicken up with a slight shower chance. Temperatures into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain starts to increase across the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.