Wednesday was transition day across Central and Eastern Kentucky with high clouds filtering out the sunshine and holding temperatures down a bit into the low and mid-80s. A weakening area of rain and storms ran into drier air sitting over the area so that helped us to stay dry through the day. One thing you may have noticed is more in the way of humidity creeping back in as our winds shifted around to the south. Overall it was a decent early August day considering what is on the horizon.

Our rain and storm chances will ramp up on Thursday as a few waves of energy roll through ahead of a warm front and an area of low pressure. You may need the rain gear out the door on Thursday as the data shows some solid rain showers with embedded thunder in the morning with the activity continuing off and on through the day. With all the clouds and rain around, highs will be held in check, only topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We could see some heavier rain in spots Thursday and Friday, especially for areas of Southern and Western Kentucky through Friday which could create some localized flooding issues in those spots.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday is still looking mainly dry as a cold front drops south of the commonwealth and puts on the breaks. We should see enough influence from high pressure over the Great Lakes to keep things dry in most locations. It may end up being a 50/50 weekend with additional showers and storms possible on Sunday as a wave of low pressure to our west moves eastward. It will feel like early August this weekend with highs right around 90 degrees with low to mid-80s to kick off next week as our storm chances pick up again on Monday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms late. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain and storms, heaviest south. Highs in the upper-70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. Lows in the upper-60s.