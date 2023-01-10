Quiet Tuesday ahead of a strong late week cold front

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has a look at your Tuesday forecast

It’s a Go Day! Nice conditions continue for Tuesday as temperatures continue to climb. After a chilly start to the day, afternoon highs will peak in to low 50s. Skies will be turning mostly sunny for the midday as well. Enjoy the day because changes are on the way for the rest of the week. Those changes include showers for Wednesday afternoon and evening, a strong-to-severe threat Thursday, and scattered snow showers for Friday.

Mild Wednesday

Temperatures will surge into the mid-50s on Wednesday. However, we will see light shower chances for the afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry, but we don’t caught off guard for some late day showers.

Severe Threat Thursday

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possibly Thursday ahead of a passing cold front. Temperatures will remain warm, peaking in the low-to-mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely during daytime hours. The timing of the severe threat is yet to be determined, but a large portion of Kentucky already has a Level 1 Severe Risk on Thursday.

Snow Showers Friday

As the aforementioned cold front passes late Thursday, we will see rain showers turn to snow showers by Friday morning. We aren’t expecting much accumulation with this snow, but we could see slick roads and low visibility for your Friday commute. Off and on snow showers will continue through much of the day Friday and likely even linger into the overnight hours for the ridges in eastern Kentucky.

As always, stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more updates.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and not as cold. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Highs in the mid-50s.