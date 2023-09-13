It was a nice Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky thanks to a frontal boundary exiting to our east. This allowed drier air to work into the area on the heels of a cooler north breeze. That combined with some afternoon sunshine provided very pleasant conditions and pushed afternoon highs into the mid-70s in most locations. The biggest issue of the day was some fairly dense fog in spots across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially in some of the sheltered valley areas in the mountains.

Expect more great late summer weather into the late week as high pressure dominates over the Eastern Great Lakes on Thursday. This will shift our winds to the northeast , which will continue to push dry and pleasant air into Kentucky. After starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s (which may mean you’ll need a light jacket if you are out early, we should see a carbon copy of Wednesday’s weather with more sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. The cool mornings into the late week will be set up for ideal radiational cooling conditions, which allows the warmth we built up at the surface during the date to be easily lost into the atmosphere overnight, thus allowing temperatures too cool-down efficiently.

Heading through Friday and into the upcoming weekend we are still looking good to end the week as the sunshine rules and temperatures warm up slightly into the upper 70s. As the high gives way to our east, that will open the door for a return flow out of the south to pickup some moisture and stream it northward. Afternoon highs should be approaching 80 degrees Saturday so it should be our warmest day this weekend.

With some upper level energy to our south, much of the data tries to fire off a few showers across Tennessee and as far north as Southern Kentucky but I think the majority of the area will stay dry. Of course any rain chance is always concerning with an evening kick-off at Kroger Field with Akron and Kentucky set to kick-off at 7:30pm but I think we’ll be in good shape staying dry.

A weakening cold front will drop through Sunday bringing a few scattered showers to the area and knocking our temperatures down a few degrees. It shouldn’t be a wash-out as the rain will be scattered and fairly light but you’ll want to take the rain gear along for any outdoor activities. We should dry out again into next week with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasantly cool. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: More sunshine, nice again. Highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Fair skies cool. Lows in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.