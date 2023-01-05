Quiet and chilly weather to wrap up the week

It was a nice sunny start to Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky but with an upper level low spinning through the Great Lakes, clouds filled in through the afternoon hours across much of the area. Winds out of the southwest gusting over 20 miles per hour helped to counteract the overcast relative to afternoon highs as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s, which is above average for early January. While a sprinkle or two will be possible Thursday evening along and north of I-64, most locations will remain dry. As mentioned we had some delightful sunrise shots across the commonwealth to begin the day.

Heading into Friday, you’ll need the heavier coat in the morning with readings around freezing as you head out the door. With the upper low sliding into the Northeast, our winds will shift around to the west and northwest bringing in some additional cool air. As a result, afternoon highs will be roughly 10 degrees cooler despite some sunshine with afternoon highs into the low and mid-40s. Overall not a bad finish to the first week of January.

Unfortunately the rain gear may be needed on occasion over the weekend as a wave of energy and a warm front arc through the commonwealth. Don’t expect an all day rain either Saturday and Sunday, but it should be a bit on the dreary side. Afternoon highs should reach the mid-40s on Saturday and with the warm front drifting just north of the viewing area on Sunday, we could actually sneak up around 50 degrees for afternoon highs. Of course that comes at a price with additional light rain showers possible.

Next week looks pretty quiet overall heading into the second week of January. Other than a weak wave producing a few light showers late Tuesday, our weather should remain dry and seasonably pleasant with afternoon highs just above average into the mid-40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low-30s.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds return, a rain/snow shower late. Lows in the low to mid-30s.