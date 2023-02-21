Pleasant Tuesday ahead of record warmth and rain chances

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your full ABC 36 Storm Team forecast.

As morning fog fades, pleasant conditions are on the way for your Tuesday afternoon. It’s a Dillon Gaudet “Go Day” thanks to the afternoon sunshine and above-average temperatures. A weak frontal boundary that passed through early Tuesday morning will exit Some light rain will develop overnight, with thunderstorms possible in northern Kentucky by Wednesday morning.

Rain showers will exit by the mid-morning on Wednesday. This will followed by even warmer conditions. Record warm temps will be likely for many on Wednesday. Strong winds are also expected, with gusts over 40 mph possible for some. A band of gusty showers will push in from the west late in the day on Wednesday. This will be weakening by the time it reaches central and eastern Kentucky. However, we we still likely see gusty showers and the chance of a few storms. Overall rainfall amounts will stay low enough that we shouldn’t see many high water concerns outside of pounding on area roadways.

Record highs will be in jeopardy Wednesday and Thursday. #kywx 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 & 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲

Frankfort: 72 (1922), 71 (2017)

Jackson: 71 (1922), 80 (2018)

Lexington: 70 (1922), 80 (1996)

London: 70 (1962), 77 (2017) pic.twitter.com/fYe3LZWNCw — Dillon Gaudet (@GaudetWeather) February 20, 2023

The warmest day of the week and the warmest day of the year so far will be Thursday. After morning rain exits eastern Kentucky, afternoon highs will soar into the mid-to-upper 70s. A few areas in south-central Kentucky may make a run at 80. The all-time record February high temperature in 80 in Lexington. We could get very close to that mark.

A cold front will bring a return to reality on Friday. Temperatures will only reach the 40s, after a week of temperatures well-above average. However, the cool and dry conditions won’t last long. Rain chances and mild temperatures return over the weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and a few storms late. Lows in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers, very warm afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.