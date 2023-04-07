The low level moisture hung tough across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Good Friday with mainly overcast conditions and even a few showers streaming northeastward along the Kentucky/Virginia border. We managed to filter enough sun through the clouds in the Bluegrass Region to reach the mid-50s for afternoon highs with the southeastern counties stuck in the 40s with the clouds and rain. Despite all the clouds around the last few days, parts of the area managed to see enough breaks in the clouds late Thursday to provide some beautiful colors around sunshine.

Heading into Easter weekend, the stubborn low to mid-level clouds should be with us through the morning hours on Saturday. I mentioned a couple of days ago that it may be difficult to scour that low level moisture out for a few days give the set-up but we should finally break out of it into Saturday afternoon. With high pressure over the Great Lakes and a breezy east wind, some sunshine will return with afternoon highs recovering into the low 60s here in Central Kentucky with the southeastern counties probably hanging into the 50s with the clouds hanging around there a bit longer.

Of course it is the first Saturday of the spring meet at Keeneland, and “Bluegrass Stakes Day” so expect big crowds and pleasant spring weather for the big day. Make sure and dress accordingly as the east breeze and morning clouds will keep temperatures into the low/mid 50s around post time…which is a bit earlier at 12:30pm instead of the usual 1pm. Temperatures should work up to around 60 degrees for afternoon highs as post time for the Bluegrass Stakes approaches.

Easter Sunday will be the start of a steady and slow warm-up with more sunshine and afternoon highs back into the mid-60s, which is right around average for this time of the year. Monday should be even better with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs back in the upper 60s.

It’s been quite active with our weather over the last several weeks, which is typical for early spring so it’s unusual to get several days with dry conditions and warm temperatures. The good news is that’s what we are looking at for much of next week with highs climbing back into the upper 70s by next Thursday. A wave of low pressure moving northward could bring a few showers back around about a week from now. Have a safe Easter weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low-40s.

SATURDAY: Mornings clouds with afternoon sun. Highs in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies , another chilly night. Lows in the upper 30s.