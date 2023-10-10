Pleasant fall weather continues with a warm-up in sight

It was a gorgeous Tuesday from top to bottom across Central and Eastern Kentucky with lots of sunshine, just a few fair weather clouds and afternoon highs running into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. It was a breezy day with winds gusting over 20 miles per hour at times but that did nothing to take away from a lovely October day. It was quite chilly in some of the outlying areas to start the day with mid-30s in several spots while the more urban areas remained into the low 40s with a bit of patchy fog to boot across the area.

Wednesday looks like another nice one across the Bluegrass and into Eastern Kentucky although it will be a bit of a transition day as a warm front sitting to our south arcs to the north. We should see at least some scattered clouds out of this so we’ll go partly sunny during the afternoon with the clouds potentially being a bit thicker in the south and east. The warm front won’t quite make it through until Wednesday evening so afternoon highs will be capped off either side of the 70 degree mark once again.

Unseasonably warm air is headed our way for Thursday and Friday as the aforementioned warm front moves north into the Ohio Valley. This will firmly put the commonwealth in the warm sector so afternoon highs should surge to around 80 degrees with sunshine on Thursday. Much of the data is still showing a later arrival for our rain and storm chances so we should make a run at the 80 degree marl Friday as well with just an isolated storm possible. The bulk of the organized showers and storms will be overnight Friday and into Saturday, which should cut down on the strong storm threat a bit.

We’ll jump right back into fall this weekend with much cooler air returning to the region in addition to some wrap around showers Saturday, followed by additional shower chances Sunday and Monday with a north flow coming off the Great Lakes. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s on Saturday and while scattered showers will be possible, we may catch a window of mainly dry weather for Kentucky and Missouri at Kroger Field Saturday evening at 7:30pm. Definitely go prepared for a few showers and cool temperatures as readings drop into the mid-50s by the end of the game. Right now Sunday looks damp and cool with occasional showers and highs only in the mid-50s!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, not as cool. Lows in the low to mid-50s.