It was a damp and somewhat dreary Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a frontal boundary moved across the commonwealth. We saw scattered showers both in front of and behind the front along with a few rumbles of thunder in the east and south. The rain was a welcome sight given the drier pattern we are headed into as fall arrives soon. Afternoon highs were held in check into the low to mid-70s with the clouds and rain around, but we did manage a few peeks of sunshine in spots, especially early in the day.

Some delightful weather will settle back into the region into the mid and late week as cooler Canadian high pressure settles into the Great Lakes, The combination of sunshine and a nice northeast breeze should hold our afternoon highs into the mid-70s the next couple of days, which is below average for this time of the year.

The biggest change most folks will notice is the cool morning temperatures we are expecting into Thursday and Friday morning when many spots may drop down into the mid to upper 40s. What will help things along is clear skies, light winds, and good radiational cooling, which allows any warmth at the surface to be lost into space overnight allowing the surface to cool effectively. The afternoons late this week should be very nice with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 70s!

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front looks to make a run into the Ohio Valley but the timing is such that we should remain dry on Saturday. Of course this is important as we head into the “fall festival” season as well as Kentucky taking on Akron at Kroger Field on Saturday night. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Saturday so it should be pleasant for the game with any rain holding off until Sunday as the frontal boundary moves through.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds linger, drying out. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.