Pleasant conditions for your Tuesday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

After an unseasonably cool start to the day, conditions will improve throughout the day. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70s. This is still below average, but very comfortable for this time of the year. Far northern Kentucky will have the change of a few evening hours, but most of our viewing area will remain mostly sunny.

The rest of the workweek will remain mainly quiet, with a few isolated shower and storm chances Wednesday and Thursday. This won’t be widespread, but pop-up showers and storms will be possible in eastern Kentucky both days.

Business starts to pick-up this weekend as we will deal with more widespread shower and storm chances. Especially late Saturday into Sunday and early next week. Overall we aren’t expecting any big temperature climbs over the next 7 days, staying at or below average.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and feeling pleasant. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers north. Lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two. Highs in upper 70s near 80.