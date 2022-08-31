It was a perfect way to finish out the month of August on Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine, low humidity levels and highs in the low 80s. This technically wraps up meteorological summer (which is June, July and August) and things look just as nice kicking off “fall and September on Thursday. We had some beautiful sunrise shots to go along with some patchy fog early Wednesday.

High pressure will drift eastward on Thursday but hang close enough to produce a nice day with more sunshine and afternoon highs just a touch warmer into the mid-80s. The good news is that the “Muggy Meter” will stay low through Thursday before we pick up the pace a bit on Friday. With the added moisture, expect more clouds around Friday but it should remain dry.

Heading into Labor Day Weekend, our weather looks a bit more unsettled as the moisture streaming northward coupled with a weak boundary to our northwest will set the stage for a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Keep in mind it shouldn’t be a wash-out so don’t cancel any outdoor holiday plans but just keep the rain gear handy. With Kentucky kicking of the 2022 football season out at Kroger Field Saturday evening, the timing of the storms could have an impact on tailgating and kick-off so we’ll keep an eye on that.

Expect more of the same through Labor Day with a few storms during the afternoon warmth as what’s left of the frontal boundary sits over the region. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 80s with scattered clouds and a few storms around.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and very comfortable. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice! Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and still pleasant. Lows in the low 60s.