It was just what the doctor ordered on Veterans Day across Central and Eastern Kentucky…a good soaking rain! As expected many locations picked up a solid 1″-1.5″ of rain, which went a long way to helping to squash the forest fire situation in Southeastern Kentucky in addition to getting water in the ground to help lessen the overall drought!

The focus now shifts to a quick flip to a winter-like weather pattern starting this weekend and carrying through next week! Temperatures will tumble into the 30s by Saturday morning and won’t move very much during the day. At the same time a wave of energy will slide by to our south so a few scattered snow showers will be possible along with chilly rain showers as highs stick in the upper 30s. Any snow shouldn’t have a big impact as the ground temperatures are too warm but we could see a light coating/accumulation on some of the grassy areas, which will melt off once it stops. So don’t be shocked if you see some snow on the ground here in the Bluegrass. If you are headed out to Kentucky and Vandy at Kroger Field at Noon, it will be “football weather” for sure, so dress accordingly.

The chilly air isn’t going anywhere to end the weekend and heading into early next week. At least high pressure (albeit cold high pressure) will be building in, so we should see a little sunshine on Sunday and Monday but it won’t do much to help with temperatures thanks to the colder air mass in place. Afternoon highs should only top out in the upper 30s and low 40s into early next week!

Another wave of energy will slide in from the southwest Monday night and into Tuesday and it will be all about timing relative to the type of precipitation that falls with the onset early Tuesday morning. Once again we could see a few snowflakes or some sleet early before temperatures moderate enough for a chilly rain during the day as afternoon highs sneak into the low 40s. The good news is that this will provide additional moisture and water in the ground to chip away at the drought. Even beyond this system, temperatures will stay chilly as clouds linger a bi. The model data is trying to get a handle on whether to kick out a few more rain/snow showers late next week. Stay tuned and have a good weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid-30s.

SATURDAY: Snow showers north, rain showers south, ending during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.