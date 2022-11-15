It was quite a dreary Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a chilly rain falling for the better part of the day across much of the region. Most locations topped out into the low to mid-40s so we didn’t have to deal with any mix of rain and snow but it was still a rather raw day. On the plus side, rainfall totals ranged between .25″-.50″, which was beneficial given the on-going drought situation across the commonwealth. The totals are below courtesy of Kentucky Mesonet.

Rolling into the mid-week, it’s going to feel like the heart of winter instead of the week before Thanksgiving as low clouds and another way of energy rotates by to our north. With a west to northwest wind, additional cold air will drift in so a few flurries or a burst of snow showers will be possible, especially across the northern half of the viewing area. Highs will struggle into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

There will be a bit of wind around and with temperatures dropping off into the mid to upper 20s despite some lingering clouds Wednesday night, we could see our “feel-like” temperatures down into the teens as you heads out the door on Thursday.

Unfortunately the colder pattern sticks around despite a little more sunshine expected to end the week and for the upcoming weekend. A mainly dry cold front will slide through early Friday bringing additional cold air. Highs will ONLY be in the mid-30s Friday and Saturday with early morning lows dipping into the teens!

Much of the model data is finally indicating that we should see a return of temperatures that are closer to average for Thanksgiving and Black Friday next week. We may be dealing with some rain around that time, but that’s still pretty far down the road so we’ll keep an eye on it.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds skies and cold. Lows in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a few flurries/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: More clouds and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.