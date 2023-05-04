It turned out to be a delightful Thursday of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky as high pressure build in from the west and the pesky upper low to our northeast moved out into the Atlantic. With a good bit of sunshine mixed with scattered fair weather clouds, afternoon highs climbed into the upper 60s in most locations, which was a nice change after coo readings in the mid to upper 30s to begin the day!

We are now rapidly heading into the important window with the forecast for Oaks Day on Friday and Derby Day on Saturday. There is a bit of good news in that much of the model data is trending drier now for Friday and Saturday as the bulk of the moisture stays to our southwest along a slow moving frontal boundary. Most importantly this includes Louisville so it is possible that we may get through both Oaks and Derby with dry conditions. There will be some scattered clouds around mixed in with sunshine, so afternoon highs should reach the low 70s. Just keep in mind that any adjustment in the track and placement of the system to our south could bring the rain chances back. Derby Day should have more overcast conditions with a few breaks late in the day with highs right around the 70 degree mark.

The big story in the extended will be the warm front to our southwest on Derby Day arcing to the north into Sunday and ushering in a more summer-like pattern heading into next week. Temperatures should surge into the upper 70s to low 80s beginning Sunday and Monday, which is welcome news given the unseasonably cool air of late. Along with the warmth will come some humidity and with the boundary close by and some added moisture, a daily chance for scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours into the mid-week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: High clouds, a bit cool. Lows in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, not as cool. Lows in the low 50s.