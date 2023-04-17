Our chill doesn’t last long as a warm up is in sight

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a chilly day across central and eastern Kentucky with occasional rain showers. Improving conditions are in sight! Here are tonight’s weather headlines.

Morning clouds on Monday will turn into a partly sunny sky by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. 60 is possible for areas with enough sunshine, especially in southern Kentucky. Prepare on Monday as well for a patchy frosty start on Tuesday with temperatures into the mid to upper 30s.

Highs on Tuesday already begin to climb with mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be deep into the 70s and even low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The dry stretch will end late Thursday into Friday morning as rain and thunderstorms move back into the picture. Heavy rain and strong storms are possible so that is something we will have to keep our eye on.

Another line of storms may be possible yet again Saturday afternoon/evening ahead of a cold front. As always, the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you and your family up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and on-line! #kywx

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: