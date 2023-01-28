Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!

Unfortunately, your Sunday looks very ugly with rain being likely from before sunrise until the afternoon. Some locally heavy rain is possible. As you head out to Sunday church services or what have you, allow extra time to get to and from your destination. Here is your Sunday planner.

As you can see, rain begins to clear out during the afternoon. But that clearing won’t last long as more rain showers move in for the day on Monday with afternoon highs in the chilly low to mid 40s. Those rain showers are ahead of a wave of low pressure moving in here for later Monday – Tuesday morning. That looks to be a mainly snow maker but some freezing rain may also join the fun. We are likely to put some snow on the ground during that time. Exactly how much we will have to determine over the next couple days, but it doesn’t look like a lot at this time. But it still may be enough to cause some issues as we know it doesn’t take a lot to do just that… especially if we get any freezing rain.

That will get on out of town Tuesday afternoon with some snow showers and flurries lasting into Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon – Thursday is when things start to get very tricky as we could be tracking every type of precipitation on the table. This honestly looks like a mess and we could be talking about some rain, snow accumulation, and unfortunately freezing rain accumulations. The exact placement of each precipitation type will cause us forecasters a headache the next few days. But you can trust the ABC36 Storm Team to keep you up to date and safe.

For now, don’t get caught up on what precipitation type the models are showing because we will have a lot of cold air just above the surface and the models do not handle that well. When a model is showing rain, it could actually be freezing rain because of that layer of cold air. At this time, just plan for possible issues Tuesday – Thursday and we will start to nail down the specifics in the days to come.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy, rain moving in late. Lows in the mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and breezy. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain moves out with clouds hanging around. Lows in the low 40s.