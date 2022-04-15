Number of Kentucky counties in ‘yellow’ up from a week ago on CDC COVID-19 map

The three counties in the yellow or medium level are neighbors, Floyd, Johnson and Magoffin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of Kentucky counties in the yellow or medium level on the latest COVID-19 map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is up from one to three in the last week.

The three counties are all neighbors, Floyd, Johnson and Magoffin, according to the CDC data. The other 117 counties in the state are in the green or low community level. Last week, Anderson was the lone county in the yellow or medium level. Local health officials blamed a backlog of cases as opposed to an increase in cases.

The levels are based on new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as hospital capacity.

Under the CDC’s guidelines, people in the yellow or medium counties should consider wearing masks in indoor public places, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, stay home if sick and follow isolation and quarantine guidelines, including getting tested if you are exposed or have COVID-19 symptoms.

To check the status of any Kentucky county, click here.

For COVID-19 information for the state, click here.