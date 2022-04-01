No Kentucky counties in “high” category on latest CDC COVID map

Last week, 10 counties were classified as "high"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sign that COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in Kentucky, no counties were in the “high” category in the latest COVID community level map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last week there were ten counties in the “high” category.

According to the latest CDC data, all but six of the state’s 120 counties were in the “low” category, which means the CDC doesn’t recommend universal masking anywhere in the state.

The counties in the “medium” category were Harrison, Robertson, Laurel, Clay, Whitley and Knox.

The CDC classifies each county based on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and hospital bed utilization.

To view the latest data for any county, click here.