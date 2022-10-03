Nice fall weather on the way

A nice stretch of fall weather is on the way this week. Skies will be clearing towards the second half the day on Monday, allowing temperatures to rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slowly climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s by Thursday. This is ahead of a cold front that will drop our temperatures into the mid-30s for Saturday morning. We will be staying dry for the next week outside of a low rain chance along the front passing late Thursday into Friday.

Mostly sunny skies will take over for your Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be just below average into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clear skies will allow overnight temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Outside of the chilly start to Tuesday, plentiful sunshine can expected for much of the day.

As previously mentioned, temperatures will gradually climb into the mid-to-upper 70s by Thursday. This is ahead of strong late week cold that will bring us chilly conditions for the weekend. We aren’t expecting much precipitation from this front, if any at all. But the cold front will bring a noticeable chill by Saturday morning. Many will wake up with their first frost of the season with temperatures expected to fall into the mid 30s for most.

“Where is the rain?” – you may be asking yourself that question in central Kentucky. South-central Kentucky returned to the “Drought Monitor” last Thursday for the first time since the mid-summer. The official climate location for Lexington at the Blue Grass Airport only received 1.50″ of rain during the month of September. That is nearly 2 inches below normal rainfall. We are expected to remain mainly dry over the next week outside of low rain chance from Friday due to the passing cold front. The latest rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows drier than normal condition can be expected through the middle of the month.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Skies gradually clearing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly temps. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies once again. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.