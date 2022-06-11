Following plenty of rainfall and temperate temperatures this past week, things will be drying out and heating up Big Time during the week ahead.

While we are going to keep the chance for some cooling showers and storms Sunday and Monday, a large upper level high pressure system, often referred to as a HEAT DOME, will be taking control as we head into the middle of the week with near record heat expected as actual air temperatures reach into the middle 90’s Tuesday through Thursday. In addition, the heat index looks to rise well above the century mark at times during the afternoon and early evening hours.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30% of a shower or storm. High 87°

MONDAY: Turning hot and humid with a 40% of a cooling storm. High 91°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 95°

WEDNESDAY: Very hot and humid. High 96°

Be sure to keep those heat safety tips in mind this week.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell