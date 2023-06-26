Needless to say it was a stormy and damaging end to the weekend across parts of Central and Southern Kentucky as several clusters of thunderstorms moved through. We are used to seeing some wind damage and occasionally a few tornadoes but we don’t have very large hail often but that was the case in Madison County where baseball sized hail fell, which did damage to the siding of homes, broke windows and damaged cars. As of early Monday afternoon, there had been one confirmed tornado in Cecilia in Hardin County just southwest of E-town. It was rated an EF-2 with winds around 115 miles per hour. The still picture from video taken around that time shows the funnel beginning to form.

Luckily Monday was more “tranquil” even though a few isolated showers popped up through the late afternoon north of I-64 as some energy rotated around the area of low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes. Highs reached the low 80s with a breezy west wind, and we should see more of the same Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. We could see a stray shower northeast of Lexington but most locations should be dry.

The big story heading into the final few days of June will be the return of the heat and humidity along with some additional storms chances. With so much moisture and warmth around, it won’t take much to initiate storm development, plus some of the data is indicating the typical “summer thunderstorm complex” potential where a cluster develops to our northwest and slides southeastward. This could potentially bring additional heavy rain and strong storms so it’s something that bears watching.

A cold front will make a run for the Ohio Valley as we welcome July, keeping our rain and storm chances around. This will kick off a lengthy holiday weekend for some celebrating Independence Day next Tuesday but at this point it doesn’t appear to be a washout on Saturday and Sunday despite the storm chances. Highs will back down a bit from the low 90s to the mid-80s from Saturday to Sunday with the passage of the front.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing out and breezy. Lows in the low-60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs right around 80 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper-50s.