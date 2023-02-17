It finally felt more like mid-February across Central and Eastern Kentucky as much colder air filtered in behind the departing system that caused some many flooding issues across the region. With another round of moderate to heavy rain across Southern and Southeastern Kentucky during the early hours of Friday, additional high water problems were realized in a few spots after a widespread 2″-4″ rain event. Once the rain departed, a cold northwest wind kept temperatures into the low to mid-30s Friday and it felt even colder with the wind. The good news is that a few dry days are on tab this weekend.

As high pressure builds in and drifts across the Ohio Valley on Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine along with a southwest wind on the back side of the high. This should push temperatures back into the upper 40s by the afternoon, which is right around average for this time of the year. So even though it will be chilly for the early birds on Saturday with readings in the mid-30s to start, it should be a nice day.

The tranquil weather will stick around on Sunday as winds increase from the southwest, driving more mild air into the commonwealth. Highs Sunday should reach the mid to upper 50s with a few scattered clouds around. Our active weather pattern will kick in once more on Presidents Day and beyond as a frontal boundary sets up over our region and several waves of low pressure slide along that stalled out front.

One concern with the set-up next week is that we could have several days with rain chances, and with already very saturated grounds some additional flooding problems could be on the table. Some of the data shows another couple of inches of rain by the end of next week so that’s something we’ll keep an eye on. It looks mild to warm yet again by the middle of next week with highs surging into the low 70s as the boundary shifts to the north.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing out, a cold night. Lows in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun and pleasant. Highs in the upper-40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.