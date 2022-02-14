More Sunshine Ahead

Monday will bring increasing sunshine, with temps rising into the mid-30s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s through midweek. However, rain is on the way Thursday. Some rain may be heavy at times, and wind will gust greater than 40 mph at times. Then, heading into next weekend, temperatures will stay mild, close to 50 degrees with sunshine.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 63.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Windy. A high of 64.

Friday: Clouds early, then some sun. A high of 39

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. A high of 49

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Even warmer. A high of 53.