Mother Nature was definitely active on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with an early morning round of storms which was a bit of a wake-up call for some folks in the middle of the night, then followed suit with a second round into the afternoon hours. Both rounds contained gusty to damaging winds, lots of lightning, heavy rain and even some larger hail. In fact the early morning event laid down a boundary which helped fuel the afternoon storms thanks to a small window of sunshine late morning which allowed temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s and dew-points into the 70s so there was plenty to fuel these storms.

The unsettled and active weather pattern will continue into the mid-week although the forecast is a bit tricky given how much difficulty the model data has been having with the timing and placement of the rain and storm chances. The biggest shift on Wednesday is the expected thunderstorm complex trending more west and south, which would keep the heavy rain out of our area. That being said, I still expected some scattered storms at some point Wednesday with another warm and humid day as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper-80s.

Another frontal boundary will drop down into the Ohio Valley on Thursday, helping to fuel additional showers and storms. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has Central and Northern Kentucky in a Level 2 severe risk (out of 5) with a Level 1 risk farther south and east. The standard modes of severe weather with this type of July pattern are all on the table with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning all expected. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s for highs under humid conditions.

We finally catch a break and the timing couldn’t be anymore perfect as the frontal boundary gets pushed to the south, allowing high pressure to bring drier and less humid air into the are for the weekend! Right now both Saturday and Sunday look really nice with highs in the low to mid-80s and humidity levels way down from where they have been. Our “muggy meter” shows that we go back into the “comfy” zone for a few days and that’s pretty unusual for a late July weekend so make some outdoor plans and enjoy it!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy with a few storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm with a few storms possible. Lows in the upper-60s.