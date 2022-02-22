More Rain Tonight, Ending Late.

We saw quite a bit of rain today so far, more ahead through the evening…and the week, for that matter. We got pretty gusty this afternoon. 40 mph gusts at the Lexington Bluegrass Airport. We continued warm with temperatures near 60, despite the heavy rain. Wednesday should provide a day to dry out.

Tonight: Rain ends late. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30. Winds will shift to northwest and ease. A low of 36.

Wednesday: a brief break between systems. Mostly cloudy and a cooler high of 47.

Wednesday late night into early Thursday looks like our next wet system. We could see the precipitation in the form of a wintry mix and/or light snow.

Thursday: rain, heavy at times. Breezy as well. a high of 47. An inch of rain is likely.

Thursday night: rain continues, we could have a wintry mix too. A low of 34.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A high of 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny and continued cold. A high of 41.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and a high of 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a cold high of 35

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 45.

*Today in weather history

Lexington- 2018 saw 2.49″ of rain. 1.8″ of snow in 2003.

3.3″ of snow in 1987 on this date at the NWS office in Jackson.

1987 – A storm moving northeastward out of the Gulf of Mexico began to spread heavy snow across the Middle Atlantic Coast Region. Thunderstorms in northern Florida produced wind gusts to 65 mph in Alachua County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 – Dry weather prevailed across the nation, with windy conditions from the Central Rockies to northern New England. Winds gusted to 58 mph at Cleveland OH, and reached 63 mph at Erie PA. Winds in the Central Rockies gusted to 120 mph at Mines Peak CO and Rendezvous Peak WY. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)