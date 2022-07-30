More Rain Incoming..

After a dry couple of days, unfortunately, the potential for more heavy rains returns for the end of the weekend and the start of the weekend.

An area of low pressure and slow moving front draped across Northern Dixie looks to back up as a warm front leading to the return of high humidity as well as more showers and storms starting Sunday.

These storms will be capable of dropping up to around an inch of rain over a fairly short period of time which could exacerbate the flooding situation with a small risk of additional flooding for much of Southern Kentucky, Tennessee and into parts of Appalachia.

Additional rounds of showers are expected Sunday night through Tuesday with rain totals on the order of one to three inches projected.

SUNDAY: Showers and storms likely. High 77°

MONDAY: Scattered morning showers, partly sunny. High 84°

TUESDAY: Shower chance, turning warmer. High 87°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90°