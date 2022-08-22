More nice weather on the way, especially for late August!

It’s definitely been an interesting August weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially over the last week or so. Typically we are baking in the heat and humidity this time of the year but we’ve managed to avoid that of late. Sure we saw a few showers and storms over the weekend but with a cold front sweeping through early Monday much of the area enjoyed a nice start to the week and that will be a prelude of things to come.

Another shot of high pressure will build into the Ohio Valley into the mid-week so we’ll have a similar set-up to what we had this time a week ago. A north to northwest flow will push drier air in so expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the mid-80s and most importantly humidity levels on the lower side. You’ll notice our “muggy Meter” dances around in the comfy zone for a few days so that’s always a bonus. Sure a few isolated cells could pop up (mainly down south) but it looks pretty nice through Wednesday.

Late this week high pressure will slide eastward allowing that southerly flow to bring a return of moisture and some humidity back to the area. This time it will be warmer as well with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s by Thursday. I still think we’ll end up mainly dry on Thursday before a weak front to our northwest increases our storm chances a bit on Friday.

The weekend looks pretty typical for the final weekend of August (hard to believe it is already that time) with a few pop-ups storms possible with the heating of the afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s. It should feel a touch warmer than that with higher humidity levels back in play. The overall trend with temperatures is to be slightly above average (upper 80s to around 90 degrees) as we close out the month next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the low-60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, nice for late August. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low-60s.