Mild temperatures and slight chance of rain Wednesday

Highs will reach the low 50s of Wednesday as a weak cold front passes by

Temperatures climb to the low 50’s for your Wednesday out ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through. A slight rain chance is possible throughout the day but most areas will be staying dry. As the cold front passes this evening, temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s during the overnight. As the temperatures drop, we could transition over to a light wintry mix.

Eyes are on the weekend as a frontal system will stall out bringing central and eastern rain that will changeover to light snow showers. Accumulating snow will be possible in eastern Kentucky as this system stalls out Saturday evening. We will be tracking this threat throughout the week. Stick with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight rain chance. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few showers early. mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

THURSDAY: Skies slowly clearing, cooler. Highs in the low 40s.