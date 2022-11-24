It was a dandy Thanksgiving holiday weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky with early sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures for late November. Even with some high clouds drifting in afternoon highs surged into the upper 60s, which was just a few degrees shy of records for today’s date. Hopefully you got a chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather between visiting with family and all your Thanksgiving festivities.

A cold front will slide through the region into Black Friday so early bird shoppers will need to take the rain gear along. The shower chances should diminish pretty quickly from west to east into the afternoon hours as drier air works in. Expect clearing skies late in the day, which will set us up for a dry evening as the high school football playoffs continue here in the commonwealth.

There is good news for the second half of the holiday weekend, at least on Saturday as the next system continues to slow down the arrival of our next storm system. Right now it appears things will stay dry from start to finish for Kentucky and Louisville at Kroger Field. Kickoff is 3pm. As the wave of low pressure spins up through the Ohio Valley from the southwest, rain chances will increase Saturday night and into Sunday, so it could be a wet drive home from the holiday. The other issue Sunday will be the wind as the area of low pressure will be wrapped up pretty tight. This should produce 30 to 35 mile per hour wind gusts to go along with the showers.

After a brief cool-down Monday, temperatures will recover nicely into Tuesday ahead of a more significant storm system headed our way as we close out November. This front could actually bring some decent rain totals along with some thunderstorms so it will be something to watch. Have a great rest of your Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloud with showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Morning showers, then clearing late. Highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the low 30s.