Mild days and chilly nights this week ahead of a big cool down

Yet again, there was a big contrast in temperatures between central and eastern Kentucky Sunday. The difference was thanks to stubborn cloud cover across the east that held temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. In the Bluegrass, temperatures rose into the low 70s thanks to sunshine. Overnight tonight, it will be chilly with a light breeze.

Monday brings back the sunshine for all locations, especially during the afternoon. Look for high temperatures to top off in the low 70s in central Kentucky and upper 60s in eastern Kentucky, where the clouds take a little longer to clear.

We will rinse and repeat this forecast for the next several days with a slow warming trend likely. By Thursday, high pressure will be situated to our south, and with the return of southerly flow, a few upper 70s are possible.

A strong but primarily dry cold front moves through early Friday, knocking high temperatures into the low 60s from Friday into the weekend.

Patchy frost may become a concern during the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday morning. However, at this time, a hard freeze is not expected.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: More sunshine for all locations. Highs in the low-70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low-40s.