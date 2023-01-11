We enjoyed another unseasonably mild day across Central and Eastern Kentucky, this despite a mainly overcast day and a few spotty showers around the area. Afternoon highs reached the mid to upper 50s and don’t expect much change as temperatures hold steady and possibly even rise a bit by Thursday morning thanks to a strong south wind.

An area of low pressure will spin through on Thursday, increasing our rain and storm chances. A few storms could be strong, especially in the morning as much of the data is indicating a solid cluster of activity moving through. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Level 1 risk for severe weather Thursday with damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary threats. As is usually the case with a low spinning overhead, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out even though the chances are low. Just be prepared since this is an out of season severe weather potential.

As low pressure moves eastward it will pull a cold front through Kentucky late Thursday afternoon, so our storm threat will come to an end and much colder air will fill in during the early hours of Friday. With enough wrap around moisture, snow showers will be possible Thursday night and during the day on Friday. A few areas could see some minor accumulations/coating of snow with the favored area being the mountains of Southeastern Kentucky. Keep in mind that any snow that falls during the daylight hours will have to overcome temperatures above freezing and a bit of solar insolation, which has a tendency to confine the accumulations to the grassy areas and elevated surfaces, while melting the snow as it hits the roadways and pavement. Snow or not, it will be a breezy and chilly Friday with highs only recovering into the mid-30s.

After a sunny and chilly start to the weekend, temperatures should rebound nicely and quickly heading toward the King holiday on Monday as yet another storm system moves our way. Afternoon highs should rebound back into the low 50s by the holiday and heading into next week a more unsettled weather pattern is expected with several rain chances along the way. More on that in the days to come.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with a few showers, rising temps. Lows in the mid-50s early.

THURSDAY: Breezy with rain and storms, a few strong storms possible. Highs in the low-60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy and colder, rain changing to snow showers. Lows in the low-30s.