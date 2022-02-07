Mild Again Tomorrow

Jeff Andrews,

We had a decent amount of sun today and continued to thaw.  We have a few systems affecting us this week, but their impacts look small.  Generally a quiet week.  The best rain chance looks late week.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold, a low of 20.  West-southwest winds at 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, southwest winds 5-10, and a high of 47

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 50.  Southwest winds 10-15 mph.

Thursday- Partly cloudy and a high of 44.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, and a high of 52

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers, a high of 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a chilly high of 35.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 38.

*Today in weather history

 In 1998, -10 for an overnight low at the London, KY airport.  -9 Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport.  72 degrees the record high set in 2019.  5″ of snow fell on this day in 1979

