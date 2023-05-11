Medals of Valor given to families of 2 fallen London officers

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In honor of National Police Week, the London Police Department awarded Medals of Valor to the families of two fallen officers.

The award was presented to Angela and Andrew Hurley, the widow and son of Lt. Travis Hurley, who died last January after a battle with COVID-19; and Courtney Medlock and Donna Eldridge, the widow and mother of Sgt. Logan Medlock, who died in October after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The Medal of Valor is considered the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an agency officer for heroism in the line of duty under circumstances of extreme personal hazard, London police said.

And for the first time, the police department established the Sgt. Logan Medlock Award, which will be bestowed upon officers who sustain a severe wound or injury while on duty.

The first Sgt. Logan Medlock Award was given to Medlock’s widow and mother.

London Police Chief Chuck Johnson said the medals, the memorial wall at the police department, the Logan Medlock Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament and the Travis Hurley Memorial Golf Scramble are ways to honor the fallen officers and keep their memories alive.

