Community mourns loss of London Police Officer Travis Hurley

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – First responders and the community are mourning the loss of London Police Officer Travis Hurley who died Thursday night, according to social

media reports from police and fire in Laurel County.

No cause of death was released.  Social media reports indicated Hurley was battling COVID-19.

No funeral arrangements were immediately released.

Condolences poured-in on social media from police and fire agencies, including from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Laurel County Fire Department.

 

