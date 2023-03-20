Fallen London police officers Travis Hurley, Logan Medlock honored with memorial wall

















LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two fallen London police officers were remembered in a memorial wall dedicated to them Monday at the police department.

The memorial wall honors Lt. Travis Hurley and Sgt. Logan Medlock, who both died last year.

Hurley died from COVID-19 in January; Medlock was killed by a suspected drunk driver in October.

The wall was installed inside the squad room at the LPD. It features both officers and their “End of Watch” dates along with the phrases “Honor The Fallen” and “Heroes Never Die.”

“This wall will be permanently a part of the London Police Department,” Chief Chuck Johnson said while dedicating the wall to family members of Hurley and Medlock. “This will be a daily reminder for the officers, the first thing they see when they get here and the last thing they see when they leave.”

Police say the memorial also helps the department with the grieving process after a difficult year in 2022.

“Like the chief says we get to see this every day, whether just touching the wall or coming in to look at their pictures, it does help with the grieving process,” said Sgt. Drew Jackson, who was Sgt. Medlock’s supervisor the night he died.

Family members of the fallen officers voiced their approval of the wall and for honoring the sacrifice of their loved ones.

“Their memory will never fade as long as that wall is there,” said Maj.Randy Medlock, Sgt. Medlock’s father. “It’s a beautiful memorial and a blessing to have. It’s very nice.”

Courtney Medlock, Sgt. Medlock’s wife said the wall will bring comfort to her and her “family” at the police department. Son Brantley touched his father’s photo when he first approached the wall.

“Oh I think it’s wonderful,” she said. “Knowing that it’s here, it’s like Logan and Travis are still working, and they are watching over their fellow officers.”

Angela Hurley, Lt. Hurley’s wife said the memorial wall is a fitting tribute to two officers who did a lot for the community.

“It’s very special to us,” she said. “It makes us feel like there’s a piece of them still here. It’s very nice.”

“I love it, it looks great,” son Andrew Hurley said. “Definitely well deserved. I’m sure it helps the officers seeing it every day. They’ve had a difficult time.”

The memorial wall will be mounted on a custom black metal frame and can be relocated if the police department moves to another location.

“No matter where the London Police Department is located within the community, from here on out this wall will be a permanent fixture,” Chief Johnson said.

