UPDATE: Hundreds come together to remember, honor fallen police officer

Officer Logan Medlock's funeral will be Friday, November 4th in London

UPDATE NOVEMBER 1, 2022

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was an emotionally charged night as the London community showed up in droves to honor London Police Officer Logan Medlock, who was killed early Sunday morning in a drunk driving crash.

Medlock’s wife Courtney, five year old son Brantley and father, Assistant Police Chief Randy Medlock were at Monday’s vigil asking the community to continue loving, hugging and praying for them for a long time.

The family says while they’re heartbroken and devastated, they find comfort in knowing they will one day be reunited with Medlock in heaven.

“I’ve got anger, a lot of anger. Jesus forgave me and it may not be soon but I have to forgive that man that took my son from me,” says Randy Medlock. “But I still hope he gets everything that the judicial system can hand down to him.”

Police Chief Travis Dotson urging his officers and the community not to let Medlock’s legacy fade.

“Our duty now is to make sure this young man never forgets who his father really, really is and will be,” says Dotson. “Our job is to make sure this, Logan’s legacy, goes on and on, past my time, past our new officers’ time and beyond.”

It was a night full of stories and love. The crowd clearly showing how deeply loved Medlock is and how he will be missed by many.

Medlock’s visitation and funeral will be held at Corinth Baptist Church in London. His visitation will be November 3rd starting at 5 P.M. His funeral will be November 4th at noon with the burial to follow at Roark Cemetery in Keavy.

UPDATE: 6:20 P.M

LONDON, Ky (WTVQ)- The law enforcement community and City of London are grieving tonight after on-duty police officer, Logan Medlock was killed this morning.

“Devastating. It just didn’t feel real,” said Nick Wilder, the best friend of Medlock.

Thats how Nick Wilder felt after getting the call that changed his life after finding Medlock had died.

“He was the best man in my wedding. Always there if you needed him, call him. He’d give you the shirt off his back,” said Wilder, on the verge of tears.

Kentucky State Police say police responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of South Main Street and Kentucky 229 Barbourville street in Laurel County.

State police say while on duty, Medlock was hit in his cruiser by an alleged drunk driver. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It was a great loss for this community and we’ll never forget him,” said London Police Chief Travis Dotson.

KSP says 36-year old Casey Byrd of Oneida, Tennessee was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and driving under the influence. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

“Logan was a really really good friend of ours. This is a small tight knit community. Its just something that shouldn’t have every happened,” said Pat Riley of TJ’s Towing. The towing company spent the afternoon putting police memorial flags on their tow trucks in honor of Medlock.

Riley says he worked with Medlock and the other police officers when assisting on calls. He says they all went to school together, as well.

Medlock leaves behind a wife and five year old son. His dad is the assistant police chief in the small tight knit community, where people are now pulling together in support.

“We’re going to do everything we can for them. They’re not just coworkers, we work with the police department a lot, rescue squads, all these guys. But they’re actually family. They’re really good friends of ours,” said Riley.

All to remember a life gone too soon.

“That’s what he always wanted to do. That’s what he strived for was to protect and serve,” said Wilder.

Chief Dotson said a candlelight vigil for Officer medlock will be held Monday night at 8:30 p.M. at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market. A large crowd is expecting to be there to support the Medlock family including his wife Courtney and son Brantley and his father, assistant police chief Randy Medlock.

The police department asks you bring your own candle if you have one.

ORIGINAL STORY

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A London police officer was hit and killed Sunday morning after an alleged drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

Kentucky State Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday when a 2022 Ram Pickup truck, driven by 36-year-old Casey P. Byrd of Oneida TN t-boned Officer Logan K. Medlock at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street.

Officer Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

He leaves behind a wife and young son.

Byrd was not injured in the crash.

KSP says alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash. Byrd has been arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and operating motor vehicle under the influence 1st aggravating circumstance.

Byrd was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation. They were assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County EMS, London City Fire Department, London ECO Tech, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.