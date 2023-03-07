We saw a quick dose of reality as March-like temperatures returned Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs were a solid 20-25 degrees cooler dropping from the 70s Monday to the 40s and 50s Tuesday depending on location with Southern Kentucky seeing the most sun and mildest air. Get used to temperatures back around average for this time of the year the rest of the week, which is a bit problematic with many folks still without power given the chilly air on the way.

You’ve seen plenty of damage photos from Friday’s wind storm, but check our the photo below which shows a “backyard rainbow” as the back edge on the rain lingered long enough when the sun popped out directly behind the last line of showers and storms and created this unique look!

As a weak wave of energy passes by to our southwest, expect some clouds over the region on Wednesday with dry conditions. The combination of the overcast and the cool northeast wind should hold afternoon highs into the mid to upper 40s so dress accordingly.

Temperatures should sneak back into the low 50s with dry conditions on Thursday before another wave of low pressure moves through with better rain chances Thursday night. Some of the rain may linger into Friday, especially across Eastern Kentucky. Friday’s highs should be fairly early in the low to mid-50s before falling off into the 40s by late afternoon.

While the weekend starts dry, another system will move through the Ohio Valley on Sunday. Some of the data indicates we could see a few flakes of snow as the moisture arrives Sunday morning before it changes over to a chilly rain for the remainder of the event. The below average temperatures we’ve avoided much of the winter may sneak in early next week with highs staying in the mid to upper 30s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, breezy and cold. Lows in the low-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: More clouds, cold again. Lows in the low-30s.