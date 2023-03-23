Man accused of murdering Elaina Mammen pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of murdering Elaina Mammen pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in court on Thursday.

Hubert Riley is one of two suspected of fatally shooting Mammen on Dec. 10, 2022, on Colonnade Drive.

Mammen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County coroner.

Riley was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022, and is charged with murder, five counts of wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.

In addition to Riley, a 15-year-old is also facing charges in connection to the shooting death of Mammen.

