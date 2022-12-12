UPDATE: GoFundMe created for family of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen, killed Saturday

UPDATE: (12/12/22)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen, who was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Colonnade Drive.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $10,000, raising more than $8,000 so far to help with funeral and other expenses.

Police still do not have a suspect in this case. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

The Lexington Rescue Mission provided a statement to ABC 36 as Mammen was a volunteer there.

“We were heartbroken to learn of Elaina’s death last weekend. Elaina volunteered, alongside her mother, in preparing meals for residents in our transitional homes. She blessed many people in their time of need through her service, and our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time. Please join us in lifting them up in prayer.”

—–

UPDATE: (12/10/22)

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 19-year-old Elaina Mammen.

—-

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Lexington.

Police say they responded to the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive for a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside of a car shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Her identity will be released by the coroner.

Police say the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington police.