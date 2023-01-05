Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen.

Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.

Her family says the immense loss is still present, every day.

“I love her so much. Why did this happen? I don’t know,” through tears expressed Dennis Mammen, Elaina’s estranged father.

January 5th 2023 would’ve marked Elaina Mammen’s 20th birthday, her family continues to cope with the loss of the teen, a life cut far too short by gun violence.

“She was the most kind, beautiful giving I don’t know why I other than that that she’s a good human being. There’s no reason for this,” added Dennis Mammen recalling the incident that vlaimed his daughter’s life.

Her father, Dennis Mammen recalled memories with Elaina, remembering the time spent together, and the personality that radiated within, “everybody around her, just loved her to death. I mean, even myself, I didn’t have much time to spend with her. But when I did, I can see her energy. And she loved fishing and she loved outdoors. And she was just, just a beautiful person.”

Adding that Elaina was a giver in every sense of the word.

“She helped the homeless, she was so kind, she helped everybody, brought life to people that didn’t have life that they thought it was empty in their lives,” said Dennis.

Mammen adds that since the death of his youngest daughter, his life has been a wreck.

“Gun violence in this country needs to stop, I want justice,” he says.

As the family continues to grieve the tragic loss, Mammen says he’ll forever cherish her memories.

“She was so wonderful,” added her father.

We reached out to Elaina’s mother who has declined to speak on camera right now.