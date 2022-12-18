Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen.

Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life.

Her celebration was live-streamed through the funeral home’s Facebook page.

As we’ve reported, police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was found shot last Saturday inside a car on Colonnade Drive.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

The funeral home says memorial contributions can be made in Mammen’s honor to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers or the Franklin County Humane Society.