Elaina Mammen murder suspect’s case sent to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hubert Riley, one of the suspects in Elaina Mammen’s murder, had his case sent to the grand jury Tuesday morning in court.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Mammen on Dec. 10. On Dec. 20, police asked the public for help locating him on warrants of murder, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief. He was arrested on Dec. 21.

A 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.

We’ll continue to follow this case. Stick with ABC 36 for updates.

See More

Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday

Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen

GoFundMe created for family of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen, killed Saturday