Lexington teacher accused of child sex crimes charged federally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington teacher accused of child sex crimes is now facing federal charges.

Kevin Lentz, who’s listed as an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, is charged federally with the production of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Lentz was arrested on Aug. 8 and was charged on the state level with seven counts of use of a minor in a sex performance (under 16), 10 counts of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

According to an arrest citation, Lentz is accused of asking a 9-year-old boy to send him explicit images, then asking the child to delete those images so “his parents wouldn’t know.” Lentz also allegedly sent the child explicit images as well.

The 9-year-old, who lives in New Hampshire, is listed as a stranger to Lentz.

At his arraignment on Aug. 9, Lentz plead not guilty to his local charges.

He’s due back in court Friday for those state charges again.

See More

9-year-old who allegedly received sexually explicit photos from Lexington teacher lives in New Hampshire

New details surrounding case of Lexington teacher accused of child sex crimes

Lexington teacher arrested on 23 sex crime-related charges pleads not guilty

Henry Clay High School teacher arrested for 23 sex crime-related charges