New details surrounding case of Lexington teacher accused of child sex crimes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — ABC 36 has new details in the case of a Lexington teacher accused of sex crimes against a 9-year-old boy.

According to an arrest citation, Kevin Lentz is accused of asking a 9-year-old boy to send him explicit images, then asking the child to delete those images so “his parents wouldn’t know.” Lentz also allegedly sent the child explicit images as well.

The 9-year-old is listed as a stranger to Lentz.

Lentz is an English teacher at the high school, according to the staff directory. He began working for FCPS in August 2005. He’s now on administrative leave during the investigation.

Lentz is also a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lexington and was an active volunteer “for many years,” Pastor Dana Lockhart confirmed to ABC 36 Wednesday afternoon.

When asked if Lentz volunteered recently, Lockhart said yes.

He also sent this statement to ABC 36:

“Kevin Lentz is a member of Faith Lutheran Church. While he has no current role in our youth ministry program, he was active as a volunteer for many years. He also served on our staff in a part-time interim capacity several years ago. He is not currently on staff and will not be involved in any volunteer work involving children or youth while the current legal process is ongoing. We are not aware of any allegations of wrong-doing related to his volunteer or paid work at Faith Lutheran Church. Kevin and his family are in our prayers as are everyone in the situation, especially any alleged victims. I have no further comment at this time.”

Lentz was arraigned in court Wednesday and plead not guilty to 23 charges: seven counts of use of a minor in a sex performance (under 16), 10 counts of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.